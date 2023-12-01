Solar storm to strike Earth today, radio and GPS services to get affected

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has predicted an upcoming solar storm that is supposed to strike Earth today, December 1.
A solar storm is a coronal mass ejection (CME) that consists of waves expelled from the Sun that can flow outward across the heliosphere, affecting the entire Solar System, including Earth.
CME will generate geometric waves that can impact radio, GPS and satellite communications today.
Although the storms are classified by NOAA as G2 storms (moderate intensity), they have the potential to be just as strong as G3-class storms.
The solar storms were released by a CME that occurred on November 27, according to NOAA.
Space Weather Physicist Dr Tamitha Skov said on her X handle that "a glancing blow is expected early November 30. This one is going mainly south of Earth so minor effects expected. Aurora is possible at high latitudes, GPS and amateur radio impacts minimal."
In a later post she informed that "the storm is predicted to hit Earth by midday December 1. Along with two earlier storms already en route means having a G-1,2,3-punch. If the magnetic field is oriented correctly."
She added that radio and reception issues are to likely to crop up, especially on Earth's nightside.