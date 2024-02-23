Aditya-L1 payload detects CME impact on solar wind

Bengaluru: The Plasma Analyser Package for Aditya (PAPA) payload onboard Aditya-L1 has successfully detected the impact of coronal mass ejections (CMEs) including those recorded during February 10-11. CMEs are massive eruptions of charged particles and magnetic fields from the sun’s outermost atmosphere, its corona.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Friday that the payload – an energy and mass analyser designed for in-situ measurements of solar wind electrons and ions in the low energy range – is “performing nominally”.

The two advanced sensors on PAPA – the Solar Wind Electron Energy Probe (SWEEP) which measures electrons and the Solar Wind Ion Composition Analyser (SWICAR) which measures ions – are also equipped to measure the direction of arrival of solar wind particles.