As Chandrayaan-3 set for soft-landing, here is when India knowingly crashed spacecraft on Moon

On the night of November 17, 2008, engineers stationed at the control room of ISRO jettisoned the Moon Impact Probe. From a height of 100 kilometers above the lunar surface, the probe began to step away from the Chandrayaan orbiter as its spin-up rockets began to guide its crash on the Moon. As the engines roared, trying to reorient and slow down the crash, the shoe-box-sized probe carried three instruments inside it — a video imaging system, a radar altimeter, and a mass spectrometer.

The purpose of the video imaging system was to take photographs and send them back to Bengaluru while the radar altimeter was designed to track the descent rate of the probe. The mass spectrometer had the responsibility of analysing the lunar atmosphere.

It took nearly 25 minutes for the Moon Impact Probe to meet its fate of hard landing on the surface of the Moon.

This mission helped ISRO make history yet again by crashing spacecraft into a world that was until then a mystery for humans.

While the impact probe was the first to detect water on the surface of the Moon, how is the calculated crash that happened back in 2008 relevant now? The data that was inferred from the three instruments laid the foundation for the Chandrayaan-2 mission as well as the Chandrayaan-3 mission.