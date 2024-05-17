Mortal remains of ex-army officer killed in Gaza reach India, says MEA

"Today the Indian Mission in Tel Aviv along with.. in collaboration with the UN authorities, they were able to coordinate the transportation of mortal remains. The mortal remains of Col (retd) Kale has arrived in India today, for formalities to be done by the family," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to a query during his weekly briefing here.

The MEA had earlier said India's Permanent Mission to the UN in New York as well as its mission in Tel Aviv and Ramallah are extending all assistance in the repatriation of mortal remains of Kale to India.

Jaiswal said the MEA has already conveyed "our deepest condolences" on his passing away.

"As far as the investigation of the issue is concerned, you would have seen the statement issued by the UN Secretary General's Office that they have set up a fact-finding panel. As far as we are concerned, we also remain in touch with relevant authorities as far as the investigation is concerned," he said.