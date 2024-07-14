Bengaluru-based startup Pixxel Space plans to mine asteroids for building settlements in space

New Delhi: As it readies its constellation of Earth observation satellites, Bengaluru-based startup Pixxel Space has plans to map the Moon and asteroids, and look for materials required to build settlements in outer space.

In an interaction with PTI editors at the agency's headquarters here, Pixxel Space co-founder and CEO Awais Ahmed spelt out the long-term plans of the startup and these include exploration of asteroids with the intention of finding building materials or possible fuel sources for future settlements in space.

"We are building hyper-spectral cameras that look at the Earth. The same cameras can be turned outwards to look at other objects in space. We can send these spacecraft to the Moon, Mars or the asteroid belt, and build a map of the solar system," Ahmed said.