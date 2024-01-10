Bengaluru researchers' study could help predict the impact of space weather on planets in the solar system

Bengaluru: New research on the internal thermal evolution of coronal mass ejections (CMEs) has provided crucial insights into the heat budget of these ejections and could help predict the impact of space weather on planets in our solar system.

When directed toward the earth, the CMEs— massive eruptions of plasma and magnetic fields from the sun’s corona, its outermost atmosphere can disrupt the earth’s space weather and space-based infrastructure. The heat budget refers to a balance between incoming and outgoing heat.

The dynamics of heat as it intensifies and cools down during a CME, from the eruption till it reaches the earth’s atmosphere, is largely unexplored. While near-sun spectroscopic observations and near-earth in-situ observations are being carried out, they are insufficient in understanding the evolution of CMEs at intermediate/interplanetary distances between the sun and the earth.