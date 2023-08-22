Chandrayaan-3: ISRO scientists have their work cut out for them after lander touchdown

So what will the lander and rover do once they are on the surface of the Moon? According to a report by TOI, after the Vikram lander touches down at 6:04 pm on Wednesday, a side panel of the lander will unfold and a ramp will open up for the Pragyan rover. The rover will then roll down from the lander's belly on to the lunar surface and use its cameras to scan the surroundings. The rover, which has India's tricolour and the ISRO logo implanted on its wheels, will leave behind imprints on the 'soil' of Moon, also known as lunar regolith.

The rover, fitted with instruments to gather data related to the Moon's surface is expected to collect data on the elemental composition of the lunar atmosphere. It will also measure the near surface plasma (ions and electrons) density, carry out measurements of thermal properties of the lunar surface, measure seismicity around the landing site and delineate the structure of the lunar crust and mantle, the report said.

The lander, which runs on solar energy, will have 14 days to study the Moon's surface. The rover's only communicator is the lander, which transmits data to the Earth. The lander module on Monday also established communication with the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, which can also be used as a contingency communications relay, the report added.