China to launch its fourth manned mission for space station

<p>Beijing/Jiuquan: China on Tuesday announced plans to launch its fourth manned mission to replace the crew of its space station and named a three-member squad, including a woman, to man the low-orbit station for the next six months.</p>.<p>China's crewed spaceship Shenzhou-19 is scheduled to be launched at 4.27 am (Beijing Time) on Wednesday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the country's northwest, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced.</p>.<p>The launch will use a Long March-2F carrier rocket, said Lin Xiqiang, the deputy director of CMSA, at a press conference at the Jiuquan centre.</p>.Boeing raises doubts about its future in space business.<p>Shenzhou-19 is the 33rd flight mission of China's manned space programme and the fourth manned mission during the application and development stage of China's space station.</p>.<p>After entering orbit, the Shenzhou-19 spaceship will perform a fast-automated rendezvous and docking with the front port of the space station core module Tianhe in about 6.5 hours, forming a combination of three modules and three spacecraft, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted Lin as saying.</p>.<p>Lin said the three Chinese astronauts who will take part in this manned mission were Cai Xuzhe, Song Lingdong and Wang Haoze.</p>.<p>While Cai who took part in the Shenzhou-14 space mission in 2022 will be the commander, Song was a former air force pilot, and Wang previously served as a senior engineer at the Academy of Aerospace Propulsion Technology under the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.</p>.<p>Wang, who is currently China's only female space flight engineer, will become the third Chinese woman to embark on a crewed spaceflight mission, Lin said.</p>.<p>They will replace three astronauts who have been manning the station for the past six months and will return to the Earth in the coming days.</p>.<p>Lin said the new astronauts would carry out 86 space science research and technology experiments covering various fields, including space life science, micro-gravity fundamental physics, space material science, space medicine, and new space technologies.</p>.<p>The Shenzhou-19 crew will also conduct structural analysis of protein crystal growth and non-equilibrium dynamics of soft matter under micro-gravity conditions, Lin said.</p>.<p>China is currently the only country to own a space station. The International Space Station (ISS) of Russia is a collaborative project of several countries.</p>.<p>China Space Station (CSS) is also expected to be a competitor to the ISS built by Russia.</p>.<p>Observers say CSS may become the sole space station to remain in orbit once the ISS retires in the coming years.</p>.<p>The significant feature of China's space station is its two robotic arms, especially the long one which can grab objects including satellites from space.</p>.<p>Earlier this month, China announced its plans to further develop its space programmes in the next few decades, including launching a manned lunar mission, construction of a lunar space station, exploration of habitable planets, and extra-terrestrial life.</p>.<p>Besides building its space station, China has launched several space missions, including a lunar probe that collected samples for the first time from the far side of the moon and brought them back to the Earth for scientific studies. </p>