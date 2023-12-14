Interests on moon not over yet, now target is to bring rocks from surface: ISRO chief S Somanath

Delivering a lecture at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre (RBCC) under the ‘Rashtrapati Bhavan Vimarsh Shrinkhala’, he shared details of a 'sample return mission' to bring back rocks from the moon.

"On the moon, our interests are not yet over. I assure Rashtrapati Ji, that we will bring some moon rocks ourselves," Somanath said. He said it is not going to be an easy mission.

"If you want to go to the moon and come back and land and recover everything then you need much more technology than what we actually have to land it,' he said.

Somanath said the sample return mission is 'a very complex mission' and everything has to be done autonomously with no human being involved.

"So we are currently designing such a mission and we would like to do it in the next four years' time. That is our target," he said amid a round of applause for the audience.