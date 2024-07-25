ISRO's two astronauts all set to undergo training under NASA for ISS mission

Two astronauts from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) are all set to commence their training at National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)'s Johnson Space Centre in Houston, Texas.

A significant step in the collaboration between the ISRO and NASA, the training will begin in early August 2024, and aims at preparing an astronaut for International Space Station (ISS) mission.

The collaboration between the two space agencies was declared in June 2023, during PM Narendra Modi's visit to the United States to meet President Joe Biden.

Highlighting the significance of the mission, Biden had then said that this collaboration would advance space exploration and strengthen the ties between the two countries.

According to a report by the Times of India, the mission that would be launched somewhere around October 2024, would require one of the two astronauts to spend about two weeks aboard the ISS.

Four astronauts were selected for the Gaganyaan mission 2026 - Group Captain Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap, and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla, ISRO had earlier announced.