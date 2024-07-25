ISRO's two astronauts all set to undergo training under NASA for ISS mission

Two astronauts from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) are all set to commence their training at National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)'s Johnson Space Centre in Houston, Texas.
A significant step in the collaboration between the ISRO and NASA, the training will begin in early August 2024, and aims at preparing an astronaut for International Space Station (ISS) mission.
The collaboration between the two space agencies was declared in June 2023, during PM Narendra Modi's visit to the United States to meet President Joe Biden.
Highlighting the significance of the mission, Biden had then said that this collaboration would advance space exploration and strengthen the ties between the two countries.
According to a report by the Times of India, the mission that would be launched somewhere around October 2024, would require one of the two astronauts to spend about two weeks aboard the ISS.
Four astronauts were selected for the Gaganyaan mission 2026 - Group Captain Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap, and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla, ISRO had earlier announced.
Out of these four test pilots with the Indian Air Force (IAF) who work at the Bengaluru-based Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE), two have been shortlisted for the ISS mission.
The two chosen astronauts will be undergoing a meticulous training to learn all the modules and protocols of the ISS.
The training will also include physical conditioning, technical training, simulations, understanding systems of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and emergency preparedness necessary for the mission.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, former ISRO chairman K Sivan said, "This is an extremely important step towards the Gaganyaan programme."
In an interview to NDTV, Chairman of ISRO Dr S Somnath said, "Of the four astronauts that India had chosen, two will be sent to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for training, and one of them will be selected for the space mission."
"NASA offered us a seat from its available opportunities. It is contractually bound for NASA to go through the available vehicles. So, it is natural for them to offer to us. But being a commercial contract, we have to go through the agreements with other partners. We are agreeing to that. There are not many choices. The one we got is a choice that the US and NASA gave us."
The space mission will utilise SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and the Crew Dragon capsule and the operations of the two will be managed by the Axiom Space.
As it would be the first time an Indian astronaut would be visiting the ISS, the mission would be marked as a commendable milestone for India.
Published 25 July 2024, 09:52 IST