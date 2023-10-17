'Monster quake' hints at mysterious source within Mars

Researchers have linked most of InSight’s marsquakes to Cerberus Fossae, some 1,700 kilometers eastward of the lander, a site striped with parallel fissures thought to have formed from volcanic activity several tens of thousands of years ago. The region’s quakes may be due to deformation from magma intruding tens of kilometers underground. The arrival times of different waves from S1222a, however—pressure waves propagating through the planet’s interior arrived first, followed by slower “surface” waves—allowed for a crude localization of its origin to the southeast, far away from Cerberus Fossae. That makes the quake’s source particularly confusing because there are no obvious surface features indicating active tectonic processes to account for it. One possibility might be that the southern part of Mars has a more fractured and less dense crust than the north, and seismic waves “cannot propagate as cleanly,” Stähler says. “It could be that quakes from the south just always look weird. But because S1222a was the sole southern marsquake InSight detected, we just cannot say.” This strongly fractured crust might also harbor tectonic faults that are just not visible on the surface.