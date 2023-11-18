NISAR, ambitious India-US space project, set for early 2024 launch

NASA brings the L-band radar, the large radar reflector antenna and the deployable boom that holds it, while ISRO brings the S-band radar and provides the launch and associated services. JPL put together its L-band radar and the S-band radar it received from ISRO and shipped the full assembly to Bengaluru. Now, testing and integration of the full spacecraft is in progress at ISRO. Barela said the crucial one coming up is the vibration test – the spacecraft is kept on a table and subjected to the massive vibrations it would experience as the rocket lifts off upon launch. It will be especially nerve-wracking for a spacecraft of NISAR’s size and cost of $1.5 billion.