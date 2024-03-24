NISAR reflector being shipped back to US for additional coating

Bengaluru: The radar antenna reflector on the NASA Isro Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite is being shipped back to the US for an additional “special coating”, as the space agencies work toward a new launch window for the earth observation satellite.

The launch readiness date will be determined by the end of April, NASA said. The satellite was earlier set for a tentative launch by late March.

Unfinished work included a special coating to hardware components on the NASA-developed 12-meter radar antenna reflector, as a precautionary step to counter temperature increases that could “potentially affect” the deployment of the reflector.

“Testing and analysis identified a potential for the reflector to experience higher-than-previously anticipated temperatures in its stowed configuration in flight,” a NASA update said.