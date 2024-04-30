'Real observations' of galaxies support existence of invisible dark matter: Study

One of these models works to answer the question - does invisible dark matter need to exist to explain how the universe works the way it does? On the other hand, according to the other model, can physicists explain how the universe works solely from matter that can be directly observed?

While currently, many physicists think that dark matter must exist to explain the motions of stars and galaxies, Mercado said his team 'put forth a powerful test to discriminate between the two models'.

For the test, the researchers performed computer simulations using both normal and dark matter on observed features measured in real galaxies. The features included patterns in the motions of stars and gas in these galaxies.

The study led by the University of California, Irvine, US found that these features 'are expected to appear in a universe with dark matter but would be difficult to explain in a universe without it'.