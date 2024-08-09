Research suggests way to make Mars habitable by warming it using nanoparticles

Scientists have for a very long time strived to make Mars capable of habitation. A recent study by researchers from University of Chicago, Northwestern University, and the University of Central Florida, proposed that the temperatures in Mars could soar over 10 degrees Celsius (50 degrees Fahrenheit) of engineered dust particles were dispersed in the atmosphere of the planet.

This step, as per a report in Interesting Engineering, could be the first step towards making Mars "habitable for microbial life".

One of the biggest challenges that restricts Mars from turning into a habitable planet is the fact that its average temperature is around -80 degrees Fahrenheit. The report acknowledges that a possible technique for transforming Mars would be releasing gases that could trap heat and create greenhouse effect.

The team that believes that this method is “5,000 times more efficient than previous schemes to globally warm Mars," proposed using iron- and aluminum-rich Martian dust.

To prove their theory, the researches generated small particles in the lab which they believe could be used to capture heat and direct sunlight toward Mars.

“How light interacts with sub-wavelength objects is fascinating. Importantly, engineering nanoparticles can lead to optical effects that far exceed what is conventionally expected from such small particles,” the lead author of the research was quoted as saying.