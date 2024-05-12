Sun releases 2 strong X-class flares as earth experiences solar storm

As we have been taught in our early classes at school, the sun is a huge ball of hot gases which creates a magnetic field as it moves.

Almost every 11 years, this magnetic field of the sun undergoes a cycle called the solar cycle. This flipping of the sun's magnetic field leads to switching places of the sun's north and south poles. So, it takes approximately 11 years for the sun to switch its north and south poles again.

These strong magnetic fields of the sun have planet-sized dark detectable regions on the surface of the sun called sunspots.

Now, during the solar cycle, the sun releases flares that can potentially affect life on earth.

Two strong flares emerged from the sun at 9.23 pm on May 10 and at 7.44 am on May 11, respectively.

Being powerful bursts of energy and radiation, these sun flares or other solar eruptions have the capability to impact radio communications, navigation signals along with causing danger to spacecrafts and astronauts in them.