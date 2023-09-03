Explained | What led Aditya-L1 scientists to avoid wearing perfumes

Having a pleasant scent was not a priority for those striving to reach the Sun. The researchers and technicians responsible for the primary Aditya-L1 payload made sure to avoid it at all costs, reported Times of India.
The team behind the Aditya-L1 main payload, the Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC), took great care to avoid any scents or fragrances during its development. The researchers and technicians involved in the project were dedicated to understanding the mysteries of the Sun and made sure to eliminate any potential barriers, including perfumes and sprays.
VELC's core operations were centered around the advanced vibration and thermotech facility situated in Hoskote, close to Bengaluru. Here, they carried out vibration tests on component levels, which played a vital role in integrating detectors and optical elements.
The calibration process followed this integration, where the team had to be extremely careful while working in the cleanroom, wearing futuristic suits to avoid electrostatic discharge and contamination. The cleanroom was a scent free zone, and each screw had to undergo ultrasonic cleaning to ensure its cleanliness.
"These suits were shields guarding the sensors and optics, while the cleanroom was a 'sanctuary'. "It (cleanroom) had to be kept 1 lakh times cleaner than a hospital ICU," said Nagabushana S, VELC technical team head.
"We used HEPA (High efficiency particulate air) filters, isopropyl alcohol (99 per cent concentrated) and rigorous protocols to ensure no foreign particles caused disruptions. A single particle discharge could have undone days of hard work", Sanal Krishna from IIA, a member of VELC technical team, said.
The scientists emphasised the importance of maintaining a clean environment in their workspace, working in six-hour shifts to ensure maximum cleanliness.
Although they all acknowledged the importance of maintaining a sterile environment in cleanrooms, none of them had given up on their use of perfumes.
"Maybe the IIA scientists were taking extra precaution," one of them said.