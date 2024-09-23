UN pact reaffirms transition away from fossil fuels key to fighting climate change: Experts

"From now on, any country claiming climate leadership will be judged on whether they have a fossil fuel transition plan. For wealthy producing countries, this also includes supporting developing nations in making their transition.” Romain Ioualalen, Global Policy Manager at Oil Change International, said, “Today, countries have once again placed the fight against fossil fuels at the core of the multilateral response to the climate crisis. But words are not enough; we need urgent action. Countries must adopt national climate plans (NDCs) that immediately halt fossil fuel expansion and include plans to phase out fossil fuels." He said that wealthy nations must lead the way and commit to a new climate finance goal of at least USD 1 trillion annually at COP29.