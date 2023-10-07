Weather data assist in higher crop yield

The study says yields of pigeon pea, soybean and pearl millet were higher by 233 kg/ha, 98 kg/ha and 318 kg/ha, respectively, for those who accessed AAS. Kharif season is when agricultural activities depend primarily on rainfall rather than irrigation. For winter crops like paddy and chickpea, the researchers found the influence of other inputs on crop production, such as access to irrigation and degree of fertiliser use, is more important, resulting in a statistically insignificant result for the influence of AAS. So, a question remains: how can agromet services be made useful for winter crops, or what other kinds of support do farmers need during this season?