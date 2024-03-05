Weed out the invasive lantana

Although these conservation efforts are commendable, they are still not enough, given the spread of the weed across the country and the world. Conservationists have been looking at mass-scale commercial utilisation of the weed, and towards this, ongoing research has found that the lantana can be used in oil-based insecticides, as biomass energy, and as a raw material in the pulp and paper industry. In a double-edged sword, what might help eradicate the lantana is its large-scale commercialization. As conservationists reiterate, commercialization should remain the secondary goal; the primary goal should be the eradication of the invasive weed and regeneration of the forest ground lost to the weed.