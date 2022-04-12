Speak Out: April 12, 2022

Speak Out: April 12, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 12 2022, 06:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2022, 06:43 ist

BJP on Monday held the recent remarks of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray responsible for recent violence in several states during Ram Navami processions.

It also alleged that the Gandhi family can go to any extent to grab power.

