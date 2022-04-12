Speak Out: April 12, 2022

BJP on Monday held the recent remarks of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray responsible for recent violence in several states during Ram Navami processions.
It also alleged that the Gandhi family can go to any extent to grab power.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | BJP delivering hate across India?
New plant species of 'Cherry Blossom' found in Manipur
The forecast on Neptune is chilly - and getting colder
Man kills self as boss asks to send 'wife for a night'
Banarasi sari weavers toil to keep tradition alive
'Tamil is connecting language': A R Rahman to Amit Shah
Ukraine crisis: How Meta fumbled propaganda moderation