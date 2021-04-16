Speak Out - April 16, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 16 2021, 06:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2021, 06:10 ist

Madhya Pradesh Minister Prem Singh Patel on April 15 sparked controversy with his statement on Covid deaths wherein he said that no one can stop the deaths which take place due to Covid-19. “Nobody can stop these deaths. People get old and they have to die,” said the Animal Husbandry minister.

Madhya Pradesh
Coronavirus
Death
COVID-19
Speak Out

