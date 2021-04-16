Speak Out - April 16, 2021

Madhya Pradesh Minister Prem Singh Patel on April 15 sparked controversy with his statement on Covid deaths wherein he said that no one can stop the deaths which take place due to Covid-19. “Nobody can stop these deaths. People get old and they have to die,” said the Animal Husbandry minister.
New study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion
Oscars 2021: Meet the Actor in a Leading Role nominees
Cherry blossoms as indicators of climate change
In Thar, farmers sweat for salt amid climate change
Price tag on students of colour in Snapchat group
How working from home changed wardrobes globally
With Floyd, debate over bias in science of death rages
What the coronavirus variants mean for testing
How the largest flying animals supported their necks