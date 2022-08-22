Speak Out: August 22, 2022

Speak Out: August 22, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  Aug 22 2022
  • updated: Aug 22 2022, 05:54 ist

Its eyes fixed on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP is likely to continue with changes at key positions in its several state units to address organisational issues and emerging political challenges.

For the first time, non-upper castes are in a majority in the board, as the party continues with its outreach to traditionally weaker and backward sections of society.

