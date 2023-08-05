Speak Out: August 5, 2023

Speak Out: August 5, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 05 2023, 06:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2023, 06:38 ist

In a big relief to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Supreme Court on Friday stayed his conviction in a defamation case for his 2019 remarks at Kolar rally where he asked why all thieves had the 'Modi surname', paving the way for restoration of his status as Member of Parliament.

Speak Out
Rahul Gandhi
Congress
BJP
Manoj Tiwari
defamation case

