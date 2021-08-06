Speak Out: August 7, 2021

Speak Out: August 7, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  Aug 06 2021, 22:59 ist
  updated: Aug 07 2021, 02:06 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked the opposition parties for stalling the proceedings of the Parliament and accused them of "hurting" the "sentiments" of the nation.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lashed out at the opposition parties for creating a "negative" atmosphere in the country and stalling the Parliament proceedings over the Pegasus snooping controversy and demanded that they apologise.

