Speak Out: December 1, 2021

Opposition MPs walked out from Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on Tuesday over the suspension of 12 MPs in the Upper House for the entire Winter Session even as Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu justified the action while Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge found "gross violation" of procedures and "selective" punishment.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
US health panel endorses Merck Covid pill
Twitter bans sharing of photos without consent
Omicron crypto price jump: What's in a name?
Missing ‘S’ gene in RT-PCR test can point to Omicron
Odisha bans public New Year celebrations due to Covid
Lok Sabha to talk Covid-19 on Wednesday: Pralhad Joshi
Monkeys and touchscreens: A research to study cognition
Twitter CEO Agrawal slammed for old tweet on racism
Purity or power: India's coal quandary
10 Indian-origin CEOs who helmed top global firms