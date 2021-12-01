Speak Out: December 1, 2021

  Dec 01 2021
Opposition MPs walked out from Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on Tuesday over the suspension of 12 MPs in the Upper House for the entire Winter Session even as Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu justified the action while Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge found "gross violation" of procedures and "selective" punishment.

