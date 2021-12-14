Speak Out: December 14, 2021

Speak Out: December 14, 2021

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 14 2021, 06:51 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2021, 06:51 ist

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a "golden chapter" in the history of Indian culture by launching the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor project.

Thanking Modi on behalf of the country, the minister said devotees will be able to have a better 'darshan' of the historic temple complex in Varanasi following the redevelopment.

