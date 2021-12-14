Speak Out: December 14, 2021

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a "golden chapter" in the history of Indian culture by launching the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor project.
Thanking Modi on behalf of the country, the minister said devotees will be able to have a better 'darshan' of the historic temple complex in Varanasi following the redevelopment.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year
Northeast's largest Christmas star erected in Mizoram
Elon Musk named Time's 2021 'Person of the Year'
India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: Eggs
Covid-19 anxiety and depression take global hold
Rohit Sharma hopes to end India's world title drought
In Pics | The new Kashi Vishwanath Corridor