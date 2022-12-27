Speak Out: December 27, 2022

Advising parents against educating their children in missionary institutions, BJP Member of Parliament Pragya Singh Thakur said, "by doing it you will open the doors of old age homes for yourselves." "...(by educating in missionary institutions), the children won't be yours and of your culture. They grow in the culture of old age homes and become selfish," she said.
"Do pujas at your home, read about your dharma and shastra, teach your children about it, so that children know about our culture and values," she added.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Blizzard of the century' kills nearly 50 across US
Ukrainian children on frontlines forced to grow up fast
Covid-19 BF.7 variant: What we know so far
Madhya Pradesh man kills wife for not making tea; held
Brutal winter storm kills dozens in US: See Pics
Cricket '22: New rules, equal pay & India's performance