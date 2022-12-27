Speak Out: December 27, 2022

Advising parents against educating their children in missionary institutions, BJP Member of Parliament Pragya Singh Thakur said, "by doing it you will open the doors of old age homes for yourselves." "...(by educating in missionary institutions), the children won't be yours and of your culture. They grow in the culture of old age homes and become selfish," she said.

"Do pujas at your home, read about your dharma and shastra, teach your children about it, so that children know about our culture and values," she added.

