Speak Out: January 29, 2021

Continuing his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the border standoff with China, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused him of 'weakening' and 'destroying' the country and claimed that "for the first time" Chinese troops were "sitting inside Indian territory".
