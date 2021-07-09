Speak Out: July 9, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 09 2021, 01:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2021, 02:35 ist

Munjapara Mahendrabhai, a first-time Lok Sabha MP, took charge as the Minister of State in the AYUSH ministry on Thursday. He has also been appointed as the Minister of State for Women and Child Development.

Speak Out
Cabinet Reshuffle
Ayush

