Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Humans in the Loop' receives Film Independent’s Sloan distribution grant, enters Oscar race

The film examines the ethics and inequities of machine learning while foregrounding empathy, lived experience, and cultural knowledge.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 11:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2025, 11:39 IST
Entertainment NewsOscarsAcademy AwardsTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us