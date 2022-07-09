Speak Out: July 9, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 09 2022, 07:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2022, 07:29 ist

Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Tuesday claimed that former chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra and Higher Education minister CN Ashwath Narayan are involved in the PSI recruitment scam, and accused chief minister Basavaraj Bommai of "protecting" them. 

