Speak Out - June 2, 2021

BJP vice president Radha Mohan Singh on Tuesday said the work done by the Uttar Pradesh government to manage the Covid situation has been "unparalleled", days after murmurs of protest surfaced in the ruling party over the handling of the second wave of the coronavirus. 

