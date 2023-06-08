Speak Out: June 8, 2023

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said statements of some politicians fearing a riot-like situation in the state and a section of people of a particular community glorifying Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan cannot be a mere coincidence.
Speaking to reporters in Navi Mumbai, Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, said the acts of glorifying Mughal emperor Aurangzeb will not be tolerated in Maharashtra. He said a probe would be conducted to identify the people who are instigating a section of youths.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Canada wildfires force evacs, threaten infrastructure
Scientists discover a virgin birth in a crocodile
James Webb scope detects smoke, but no 'fire' in space
Double decker seats on planes? No thanks, say some
Rise of Germany's most successful far-right party—AfD
Byju's inducts generative AI for guiding students
World's first swine fever vax nears approval in Vietnam
Woman fakes husband’s death in Odisha mishap for money