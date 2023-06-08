Speak Out: June 8, 2023

Speak Out: June 8, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 08 2023, 05:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2023, 05:40 ist

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said statements of some politicians fearing a riot-like situation in the state and a section of people of a particular community glorifying Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan cannot be a mere coincidence.

Speaking to reporters in Navi Mumbai, Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, said the acts of glorifying Mughal emperor Aurangzeb will not be tolerated in Maharashtra. He said a probe would be conducted to identify the people who are instigating a section of youths.

 

Read more

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Speak Out
Aurangzeb
Maharashtra
Devendra Fadnavis
Kolhapur
Violence

Related videos

What's Brewing

Canada wildfires force evacs, threaten infrastructure

Canada wildfires force evacs, threaten infrastructure

Scientists discover a virgin birth in a crocodile

Scientists discover a virgin birth in a crocodile

James Webb scope detects smoke, but no 'fire' in space

James Webb scope detects smoke, but no 'fire' in space

Double decker seats on planes? No thanks, say some

Double decker seats on planes? No thanks, say some

Rise of Germany's most successful far-right party—AfD

Rise of Germany's most successful far-right party—AfD

Byju's inducts generative AI for guiding students

Byju's inducts generative AI for guiding students

World's first swine fever vax nears approval in Vietnam

World's first swine fever vax nears approval in Vietnam

Woman fakes husband’s death in Odisha mishap for money

Woman fakes husband’s death in Odisha mishap for money

 