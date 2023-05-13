Speak Out: May 13, 2023

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday said that the party's win will be PM Modi's defeat and this will pave the way for Congress to form the government at Centre after 2024 General Elections. He said, 'Congress' victory in Karnataka is PM Modi's defeat because no one campaigned in Karnataka except him. After (BJP's) Karnataka's defeat, Delhi's door is open for Congress in 2024.'
