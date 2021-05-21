Speak Out: May 21, 2021

Chairing the opening session of the 33rd meeting of the Health Ministers of Commonwealth countries, Union Minister for Health Harsh Vardhan informed the meeting how the ‘Ayushman Bharat’ programme, which is the largest health insurance scheme in the world, is providing coverage to over 500 million people, according to a statement.
Vardhan took a strong note to build not only resilient but also transparent global health systems.
Vardhan urged states to not just focus on Covid management but also on Commonwealth's pre-Covid health priorities and non-Covid health challenges like non-communicable diseases, immunisation, malnutrition that the Commonwealth.
