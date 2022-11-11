Speak Out: November 11, 2022

Speak Out: November 11, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 11 2022, 03:50 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2022, 03:50 ist

"These are not our jumlas like those of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These are our promises. I will only urge people to vote for the Congress and I am getting information that a Congress government will be formed in Himachal Pradesh," Kharge said.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress
BJP
Bharatiya Janata Party
Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Indian Politics
Speak Out

What's Brewing

Making memories

Making memories

Cut through your delusions

Cut through your delusions

Scorched Earth: Ukraine war takes heavy toll on climate

Scorched Earth: Ukraine war takes heavy toll on climate

Vir Das B'luru show cancelled after Hindu orgs protest

Vir Das B'luru show cancelled after Hindu orgs protest

Blood, treasure and chaos: The cost of war in Ukraine

Blood, treasure and chaos: The cost of war in Ukraine

More female voters than male electors in Arunachal

More female voters than male electors in Arunachal

Bengaluru Airport's swanky garden-themed terminal

Bengaluru Airport's swanky garden-themed terminal

 