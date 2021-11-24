Speak Out: November 24, 2021

Speak Out: November 24, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 24 2021, 08:11 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2021, 08:11 ist

Uttar Pradesh chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday again used the term “abba jaan” as a jibe, threatening strict action against those who incite passion over the Citizenship Amendment act. His main target was AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi who recently demanded the withdrawal of the law, but the CM’s remark could be interpreted by many as a reference to the Muslim community in general.

Read More

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath
Citizenship (Amendment) Act
Asaduddin Owaisi
Indian Politics
Speak Out

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Reason behind hike in mobile tariffs

DH Toon | Reason behind hike in mobile tariffs

Tomato prices in south soar to Rs 120/kg due to rains

Tomato prices in south soar to Rs 120/kg due to rains

When bone strength needs analysis

When bone strength needs analysis

Einstein's notes of relativity theory sold for $13 mn

Einstein's notes of relativity theory sold for $13 mn

JPMorgan becomes world's most systemic bank

JPMorgan becomes world's most systemic bank

 