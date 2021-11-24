Speak Out: November 24, 2021

Uttar Pradesh chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday again used the term “abba jaan” as a jibe, threatening strict action against those who incite passion over the Citizenship Amendment act. His main target was AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi who recently demanded the withdrawal of the law, but the CM’s remark could be interpreted by many as a reference to the Muslim community in general.
