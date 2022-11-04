Speak Out: November 4, 2022

The BJP on Thursday inducted former Congress MP S P Muddahanumegowda, actor-politician Shashi Kumar and retired IAS officer B H Anil Kumar among others, giving it formidable candidates who can win in seats where the party’s chances were bleak.
