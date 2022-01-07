Build your own photo wall

Planning to decorate your home? A photo wall is a great idea. The beautiful space, filled with beautiful images, helps you destress at home.

DH on Saturday tells you how to create your own wall of memories.

Find the right wall

Photo walls go great in spaces at home that are less cluttered. Empty walls give ample space to create a pretty and aesthetic photo space.

An alternative would be to pick a corner of your house that could be used for decoration.

You can also place your photo wall near a sofa or a tea table and chairs to transform into a fun hang-out place.

Select best photos

Pictures are the main elements on the wall and make sure you choose the best ones. You can pick from prints, graphic design posters, art works, textiles and mirrors. Mix and match these pictures for better results.

Avoid pictures of the same size as that cause monotony and make the wall look dull. Have pictures in different sizes and frames (square, rectangles, and round) for a vibrant look.

Pick suitable frames

Frames shouldn’t be too thick or too thin as they might overpower or undervalue your pictures. Smaller pictures do better with around 1/2 inch frames while bigger pictures look better with thicker frames (1.5 to 3 inches).

Experiment and assemble

It’s a good rule of thumb to arrange your pictures on the floor first and then hang them up on the wall. Have one rectangular frame arranged vertically so that you can have two square frames placed next to it, to form a bigger square. If you have more than three pictures, you don’t have to confine your pictures to a larger shape, but can arrange them as you like to get unique shapes on your wall.

Don’t space pictures too far or too close. Having around two inches between frames gives the right breathing space. When it comes to irregular shaped pictures, do not fret if there is more than two inches of spacing.

Use appropriate lighting

It’s important to know the composition of your pictures while deciding on the lighting. Using warm, white lighting is a great option. Softer pictures can have softer lighting and same goes for bolder pictures. Use soft lighting to hide the source of light but allow the light to highlight your pictures.

(Inputs from Sushma K V, an interior designer.)

