Rivers that shaped the modern world

Rivers are the lifeline of civilisation that connect and divide the world. The importance of rivers is acknowledged by various cultures in rituals and literature. Here are four rivers that helped shape the modern world:

Indus

Were you aware that India gets its name from the Indus River? This is because its civilisation originated near it. The Indus is a Trans-Himalayan River rising from Tibet. The river was the primary source of irrigation along its banks as the region received poor rainfall. Canal systems were developed that directed the water to irrigate the crops. Even today it waters the Punjab and Sindh plains. You may be interested to know that the early sites of the Harappan civilisation, who were known for their advanced architecture and urban planning were discovered in the alluvial plains of the river. The huge brick walls constructed by them are believed to have protected the cities from floods brought by the river.

Yangtze

Known in China as Chang Jiang (Long River), the Yangtze is the longest river in Asia. In the past, its width enabled it to act as a border between Northern and Southern China. The climate and soil fertility were just right for agriculture. So much so that the people would settle here despite the recurring floods. Yikes! The river’s productivity was also of great economic importance to the many dynasties of ancient China. Over the years, about a third of the Chinese population has settled near the Yangtze basin, due to its appeal as an agricultural hub. Just imagine, a third of the most populous country in the world, settled around one river.

Rhine

Originating from the Swiss Alps, the Rhine passes through six European countries before draining into the North Sea. It has been a major trade artery for Europe since Roman times, connecting the north to the south. In the lack of good land routes, the river bolstered European industrialisation by providing cheap water transport for raw materials and manufactured goods. If you’ve ever wondered how the Port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands has become Europe’s largest and busiest seaport, it’s thanks to the Rhine. It has also served as a natural boundary for the many civilisations such as the Gauls and the Romans that settled on its banks. Interestingly, today it forms the political boundary between France and Germany.

Nile

We obviously need to talk about the longest river in the world, the Nile. As it drains northward into the Mediterranean Sea, it helps Africa reach the European market. Its silt deposits enrich the soil of the otherwise arid region. In Egypt, the floodwaters would replenish the fertility in the soil after cultivation. Intriguingly, people would predict if the following harvest would be good based on the floods. A good harvest would follow a good flood while a poor flood would indicate a bad harvest. Early instances of irrigation were developed by local farmers to provide water for agriculture and drinking. It also supported fishing and served as an important waterway during floods, when road transport was impractical.