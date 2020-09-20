The devil's always in the details

There are several artists who are self-taught and who aspire to exhibit their art in galleries and public spaces. The process is fairly challenging for those from art schools, and perhaps more so, for those who lack formal art education, and therefore, the necessary connects and contacts.

The absence of a systemic mentorship model in the art world is a lacuna, which clearly needs attention; if done properly, it can become a vital feedback mechanism, even for those who have been working and exhibiting for several years. It could be highly relevant for newcomers, who could then have access to certain amount of critical assessment of their works and guidance on exhibiting their work.

In any case, if you are considering showing your works for the first time, here are a few pointers to help you initiate the process:

Visit as many art exhibitions as possible, preferably, curated art shows hosted at art galleries in your city and browse through online shows — this enhances your perspective regarding your own work; it also helps you see the spectrum of art on display, understand technicalities, composition, use of colours, thematic renderings and so on. It will also give you an overall sense about displaying art, especially if it is a physical show.

The next step is to be clear that you are ready to show your art in public and to face any form of criticism about your art. If you are unsure of the quality of your work, it would be advisable to get a professional opinion on it. Look for an art consultant, curator or an artist who can give you honest feedback and critique the works. They could mentor you and guide you towards further actions required for having an art exhibition — discuss your work, select the pieces, suggest exhibition venues, help with text, portfolio and other activities.

However, if you feel confident about your work, and are able to be objective about your art, you can select the best works from your entire collection to make a portfolio. Ensure all images are titled and details such as size, medium and year are clearly mentioned. Along with that you need to have your artist statement. Make sure you have a sufficient number of artworks; 10-15 is a reasonable number for a solo show. The other option is to participate in a few group shows to get a sense of the general response and the art market.

Assuming you have a substantial body of work, which is ready to be exhibited, you could directly approach art galleries, art friendly venues and curators. Show them your portfolio — sending soft copies of portfolios over e-mails may work, or you may prefer to show it in person, if that is an option.

Approach galleries that specialise in your art domain, whether it is painting, photography, sculpture or any other specific media, so that there is a common meeting point of interest. A lot of activity has now shifted to online platforms, so make sure you check those out as well. Research can be a differentiating factor and help you reach out to the right people and places. Working towards your first exhibition can be exciting; take the time to plan it out in detail.

The author is a Bangalore-based art consultant, curator and writer. She blogs at Art Scene India and can be reached on artsceneinfo@gmail.com

