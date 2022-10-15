What's on OTT

Recommended picks

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu (Tamil/Prime): Gautham Menon’s latest gangster flick featuring Silambarasan.

Shantaram (Series/English/AppleTV): Based on Gregory David Roberts’ bestselling novel, set in the 1980s, it revolves around the struggles of Lin Ford, an Australian convict who flees prison and arrives in Mumbai.

The Playlist (Series/Swedish/Netflix): This limited docu-drama series tells the origin story of Spotify, one of the world’s top music streaming services.

Palthu Janwar (Malayalam/Hotstar): A lighthearted film featuring Basil Joseph playing a livestock inspector. The narrative takes a different look at human-animal bonds.

Good Bad Girl (Series/Hindi/SonyLiv): Samridhi Dewan plays Maya Ahuja, a lively and quirky lawyer, who compulsively lies as if her life depends on it. In the show, she narrates three different stories. The narrative explores how people, rules, cultures, societies, and even laws shape her innocent 7-year-old self into the manipulative 28-year-old she has become.

Also released

Trigger (Tamil/Aha), Dobaara (Hindi/Netflix), King Fish (Malayalam/Sun Nxt), Jurassic World Dominion (English/Prime), Nenu Meeku Baaga Kavalsina Vadini (Telugu/Aha), Blackout (English/Netflix), Someone borrowed (English/Netflix), Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal (DocuSeries/English/Netflix), and Kahaani rubberband ki(Hindi/Zee5). (Compiled by Harish Mallya)