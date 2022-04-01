10 decor must-haves for your living space

Since the pandemic, many of us have been spending more time at home than ever before. Whether it's because of Covid restrictions or work-from-home, our homes have become a refuge for maintaining our health and mental wellbeing. So your interior decor must reflect a positive, calming vibe that helps you stay in a happy frame of mind. Here are some tips to uplift the ambience of your living space.

Bespoke Furniture

Bespoke furniture is the solution to suit one's aesthetics and a varied range of room layouts. Customized furniture aims to craft a spatial narrative that is more suited to the user. For example, a vintage wooden rocking chair may convey a sense of old-world charm, whereas a contemporary swivel chair may be a quirky addition instead. Each type and style of furniture has its own story to tell.

Elegant Drapes

Drapes come in several different finishes, patterns and colours and can make or break the interior look. You can go monochromatic, add definition with patterned curtains or transform sharp daylight from a window into a warm subtle glow using translucent drapes.

Colour Is Power

Colour can add life and depth to any space. You can do it through accent walls, a gorgeous fabric, or a high impact wallpaper that can give a subdued room an impressive makeover. A carefully curated colour palette creates an exciting area.

Beauty Of Lighting

Good lighting makes a big difference to your home interiors. Lighting such as pendant lights for your ceiling, floor lamps, vintage style studio lamps, and hanging globe lights for your side table in the living room, bedroom, or hallway can add a style statement and brighten your space.

Flooring

When done right, flooring can add class and style to a space. For example, you can use wooden flooring for its durability, tiles and stone for variety and design, or marble to bring classiness and add to the aesthetics and energy of the house.

Magnificent Mirrors

A large mirror can add a "wow" factor to any space and augment the illusion and drama. For example, using a large-framed mirror in your room can make it look larger.

Accessories and Collectables

Objects and collectables collected over time can give a personal touch to any space. Adding accessories, sculptures, ceramics or other collectables to your shelves or tables gives soul to a space.

Art Attraction

A piece of luxury wall decor, a set of paintings or an artwork as the focal point or a collection of vintage artworks in the room can imbue a delightful charm into your space.

Rugs and Carpets

Rugs can be used to build the room's harmony or to create a contrasting impact. They can be used for the visual effect in the hallway, as runners for the staircase, beside your bed, or as a statement piece in the centre of your living room.

Bring In The Greens

Plants add a serene calmness to your home. Real or decorative artificial flowers in a large, rustic vase or small indoor planters can add colour, texture and life to your room.

