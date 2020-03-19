108MP camera phone Xiaomi Mi 10 coming to India on this date

After months of teasing, Xiaomi is all set to launch the company's premium phone Mi 10 series in India.

Manu Kumar Jain, vice president (global) & MD (India), Xiaomi for long had been sporting '108MP is coming' on his Twitter handle and now, Jain has changed it to '108MP is here' giving away the hint that the company's flagship Mi 10, which happens to boast 108MP camera will finally hit stores in India soon.

And also, the company has formally sent a press note to the Deccan Herald, that the new Mi 10 would make its official debut in India on March 31, four days after the global launch on March 27. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the event will be online-only programme and will be streamed live on social media platforms and the official website.

Earlier reports had indicated that the Mi Note 10 variant would come with Snapdragon 730G processor in India so that it could find traction among the price-conscious consumers. Now, reports are indicating, the company would bring Mi 10 with the latest Snapdragon 865 chipset.

It can be noted that the company's last flagship Mi 5 series, which was launched in 2016, though had really good hardware, did not good reception in the public. The prime factor was the price, as it was above 20,000 price range, well beyond its marquee Redmi Note series.

However, things have changed a lot in India, Xiaomi and Chinese phone-makers have found success in Rs 25,000-Rs 45,000 bracket. Xiaomi's last Redmi K20 Pro was a hit and this probably why, the company is confident of the premium Mi 10 series to appeal to top-end phone consumers.

The Mi 10 series is expected to come in two variants-- a generic Mi 10 and a top-end Mi 10 Pro.

Both the variants share a lot of features including design language and internal hardware but differ in a couple of aspects.

They come with 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) curved AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.

Inside, they run Android 10-based MIUI 11 backed by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core CPU, 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB storage, top-notch quad-camera hardware including the 108-megapixel primary sensor with 8K video recording capability and is said to have scored 124 points on DxO Mark photography benchmark rating website. On the front, they come with a 20MP selfie shooter.

Besides the main 108MP sensor, Mi 10 is said to come with 13MP ultra-wide-camera, 2MP for macro, and 2MP depth sensor. Whereas the Mi 10 Pro would pack a 20MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 8MP telephoto lens with 10X hybrid zoom, 12MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom

The Mi 10 comes with a 4,780mAh battery and supports 30W wired charging and 30W wireless charging. On the other hand, the Mi 10 Pro houses a 4,500mAh battery with 50W wired fast charging, 30W wireless fast charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

The latest reports suggest, Xiaomi's new Mi 10 series phones, depending on the configuration are likely to priced anywhere between Rs 40,000 and Rs 55,000.

