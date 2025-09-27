3 experiments using eggs

<p><strong>Egg freshness test</strong></p>.<p><strong>Materials needed</strong></p>.<p>*Raw eggs (a fresh one and two eggs, which are a week or two old)</p>.<p>*A bowl or glass of water</p>.<p><strong>Method</strong></p>.<p>1) Fill the bowl or glass with enough water to cover an egg.</p>.<p>2) Gently place one egg into the water.</p>.<p>3) Watch what happens: a fresh egg will sink and lie flat, an older egg will sink but stand upright, and a spoilt egg will float to the surface.</p>.<p><strong>What happened?</strong></p>.<p>As eggs age, air enters through their shells. More air makes them lighter, so the older eggs float.</p>.<p>--------------------</p>.<p><strong>Floating and sinking egg</strong></p>.<p><strong>Materials needed</strong></p>.<p>*Raw eggs: 2</p>.<p>*Tall clear glasses or clear jars: 2</p>.<p>*Water</p>.<p>*Tablespoons of salt per glass: 5-6 </p>.<p>*Spoon</p>.<p><strong>Method</strong></p>.<p>1) Fill one glass with plain water and place an egg in it. It will sink.</p>.<p>2) Fill the second glass with water. Stir salt into it until it dissolves.</p>.<p>3) Place the second egg in the salty water. It will float!</p>.<p><strong>What happened?</strong></p>.<p>Salt water is denser than the egg, so the egg floats. In plain water, the egg is denser, which makes it sink.</p>.<p>-------------------</p>.<p><strong>Bouncy egg</strong></p>.<p><strong>Materials needed</strong></p>.<p>*Raw egg</p>.<p>*Clear glass or jar</p>.<p>*White vinegar</p>.<p>*Spoon</p>.<p><strong>Methods</strong></p>.<p>1) Place the raw egg gently in the glass or jar.</p>.<p>2) Pour vinegar into the glass or jar until the egg is fully covered. Bubbles will appear.</p>.<p>3) Leave it for 24 to 48 hours.</p>.<p>4) Carefully remove the egg and rinse it. The shell will have dissolved by now, leaving a soft, rubbery egg behind.</p>.<p>5) Try bouncing the rubbery egg gently from a small height.</p>.<p><strong>What happened?</strong></p>.<p>Vinegar (acetic acid) dissolves the eggshell (calcium carbonate). The thin membrane stays, making the egg soft and bouncy.</p>