48 hours: Take a culinary adventure in Athens with chef Jose Andres

New York: On any given day, it is hard to say where you might find chef Jose Andres.

It might be at one of his signature restaurants, or it might be somewhere for his nonprofit World Central Kitchen, which feeds people in trouble spots around the world.

But here is one place you might have a good chance of locating him: Athens. In fact, Andres loves the region so much his latest book, "Zaytinya", is all about the flavors of Greece, Turkey and Lebanon.

For the latest in Reuters’ 48 Hours series, Andres takes us through a couple of mouthwatering days in the Greek capital.

What I love most

I am humbled by the centuries of history that surround you when you come to Athens. Some of the stones you might be standing on have been there for thousands of years. But when you walk the streets, you feel this city is so alive, so creative. Athens is one of the most exciting culinary cities right now.