5 movies inspired by books

Books have always provided an escape into different worlds, and it is a tret when a book comes alive on the silver screen. Below are five beloved classical storybooks adapted into films — filled with exhilarating adventures and heart-warming moments.

Matilda (1996)

While Roald Dahl’s ‘Matilda’ has found various iterations in mainstream media, it is Danny Devito’s 1996 film adaptation that stands out the most. The movie is about a six-year-old girl with telekinetic powers, played by Mara Wilson It is a perfect balance between comedy and fantasy.

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

This film by Chris Sanders and Dean DeBloisis tells the story of Hiccup, a young Viking who befriends a dragon named Toothless and challenges the village’s tradition of dragon slaying. Based on the book by Cressida Cowell, it celebrates the themes of friendship and acceptance. The film aptly explores the thrills and adventures of uniting humans and dragons, in fictional viking world.

Stuart Little (1999)

Based on the book by E B White, the film by Rob Minkoff explores the life of a talking mouse in a world of humans. Stuart’s life is brimming with exciting adventures and challenges after being welcomed into the ‘Little’ family. ‘Stuart Little’ is a must-watch for a joyful and heart-warming experience.

The Jungle Book (2016)

A thrilling adventure adapted from Rudyard Kipling’s classic collection of stories, ‘The Jungle Book’ is directed by Jon Favreau. It follows Mowgli, a young boy raised by wolves in an Indian jungle and his struggles when he faces the dangers of the wilderness. He also makes some memorable animal friends along the way — a special shoutout to Baloo the bear!

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Directed by Tim Burton, ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ narrates the story of young Charlie Bucket who wins a golden ticket to tour Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory . The movie perfectly blends fantasy, humour and emotional moments.

(Compiled by Divya Pradhan)