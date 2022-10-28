6 books on sound design

The last few decades have seen a great change in the field of audio post production and sound design.

Dialogue Editing for Motion Pictures: A Guide To The Invisible Art

Author: John Purcell

Create professional dialogue tracks with insights from an Emmy Award winning sound editor through this pageturner. Understand and put into practice interesting solutions to dialogue editing challenges like noise removal, perspective control, finding and using alternative takes, etc. It also offers practices for successfully editing dialogues for films, television and other videos. This guide looks at production workflows of celluloid to digital cinema, and comes with a section on new software tools, workstations, and dialogue mixing. It also includes new approaches to working with digital video and to moving projects from one workstation to another.

Principles of Game Audio and Sound Design

Author: Jean-Luc Sinclair

This book introduces one to the art of sound for games and interactive media. It looks at the conceptual challenges of the artform and at the technical and creative aspects, like sound design, spatial audio, mixing etc. Supplemented by a host of digital

resources such as a collection of ready-to-use scripts, the book looks at basic techniques to advanced techniques of sound design. It is a great read for beginners to intermediate level readers, who understand basics of audio production.

The Sound Effects Bible

Author: Ric Viers

The author-sound designer gives a peek into everything he knows about making and editing sound effects. This book, which looks at the beginner, intermediate and advanced levels of sound design, talks about field recording, studio equipment, digital audio, acoustic treatment, recording sounds like gunshots and designing one’s own editing studio.

Sound-On-Film: Interviews with Creators of Film Sound

Author: Vincent LoBrutto

One can read through interviews of 27 prominent men and women in film sound that explore their careers and the art and craft behind it. These sound creators are an embodiment of several crafts in film sound, like production sound, sound editing, automatic dialogue replacement (ADR), foley, re-recording mixing, and sound engineering. The discussions elaborate on how sound was conceived for specific films. Some of the films discussed here are ‘Star Wars’, ‘Nashville’, ‘The Conversation’, and ‘Terminator 2’. Apart from the interviews, it also mentions the background and selected filmography of each sound creator.

Soundscape: The School of Sound Lectures 1998-2001

Editor: Larry Sider

The School of Sound annual event that used to happen in UK every year which explored the use of sound in film, has seen several practitioners, academics and artists attending it. ‘Soundscape...’ is the first collection of the event’s presentations that looked at modern soundtracks and how sound combined with image in art and entertainment. The contributors include directors David Lynch and Mike Figgis; Oscar-winning sound designer Walter Murch; composer Carter Burwell; filmmakers Mani Kaul and Peter Kubelka; music producer Manfred Eicher and poet Tom Paulin.

Practical Art Of Motion Picture Sound

Author: David Lewis Yewdall

The book looks at the sound for film and television while focusing on practical problems and solutions. It relies on the motion picture veteran’s knowledge and shares insights from other sound craftspeople on topics like film sound, mixing, dubbing, workflow, budgeting, and digital audio techniques. This can be a good guide for anyone pursuing a career in sound design and audio post-production.