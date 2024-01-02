A brief history of Britain’s obsession with the hot water bottle

Hot water bottles at Boots

Although we cannot be certain when Boots stocked its first rubber hot water bottle, it was pushing them hard by the 1920s. In this decade, new manufacturing techniques widened rubber’s application and ease of production for a host of household goods, clothing, and footwear. The material’s waterproof, wipe-down qualities and its extreme malleability transformed approaches to home hygiene.

Rubber gloves, baby teats, home enema tubes, rubberised plasters and elasticated girdles are all examples of products invented or improved between the first and second world wars and had a huge impact on everyday health, comfort, and convenience. Latex condoms also date from this period, although given their Methodist origins, Boots refused to sell them. But they did stock a bewilderingly large range of rubber hot water bottles, carefully tiered by quality and price.

At the top-of-the-range was the “Regaid Super Red”, but customers could also buy the mid-priced model “Cumfy” (also in red), the lower-priced “Perfection” in grey, and a budget level “Primus”, marketed as a functional, if “drab” option for the budget conscious.

While varying in price, all Boots’ hot water bottles were touted to relieve pain as well as provide heat. A miniature version of the “Cumfy”, for instance, was sold as a handwarmer, a portable heat source for baby’s pram and as a relief for neuralgia (a shooting, stabbing nerve pain) or earache.

Housewives were given strict instructions on how to keep their bottle clean and to stop the rubber from deteriorating. Because very hot water might crack the rubber, Boots advised its customers to pour a cup of cold water into the bottle first. Then, after it was emptied, it should be hung upside down, with the stopper removed, in a “cool, dark place”.